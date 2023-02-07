Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag offers interesting verdict on Leeds United's sacking of Jesse Marsch

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said managers should get more opportunities “to finish their work” following the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Monday.

Leeds United dismissed the American after less than one year in charge, with the Whites winning just four of their 20 Premier League games so far this term. Michael Skubala will be in the dugout at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, as the Whites Under-21s coach takes interim charge until a successor is found.

The Elland Road club want to appoint a new manager before Sunday’s meeting with the Devils. The old rivals are fighting at the opposite ends of the table, with Leeds aiming to climb away from the bottom three while Man United could go level on points with Manchester City with a victory.

Discussing the sacking of Marsch, Ten Hag said: “It's always sad and if a manager or a colleague gets sacked, in general, I don’t believe in it. Let managers do their work and finish their work.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds fans during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"The pressure is high with decision makers in football clubs. If you see the stats, mostly it doesn’t work out so well."

Ten Hag admits the change in manager at Elland Road leaves a bit of uncertainty for what type of side his squad will face on Wednesday evening.

Asked if there will be a change in approach from Leeds, he added: "Definitely but you don't know so we have to be aware of that. When Jesse Marsch was there it was clear how they played and their style.