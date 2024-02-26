The 30-year-old is currently enjoying a renaissance at Luton Town, having seen his career stall in recent years. He has become a key figure for the Hatters, making 20 league appearances in the heart of their midfield this term.

His form does not appear to have gone unnoticed, with The Sun claiming Manchester United are lining up a move for the England-capped midfielder.

Manchester United’s new regime have recruited Barkley before, securing his services for French outfit Nice in 2022. He is now said to be on their wanted list once again following his strong first half of the season.

Ross Barkley had loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barkley was considered among Europe’s most exciting prospects when he was cutting his teeth with Everton a decade ago. While working towards his Toffees breakthrough, he had two loan spells in Yorkshire.

He first had a stint with Wednesday before he spent time at Leeds under Neil Warnock. He then went on to become an influential figure at senior level for Everton but struggled to emulate his Toffees feats at Chelsea.