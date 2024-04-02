The 53-year-old currently serves as Southampton’s director of football, although is said to be on Manchester United’s radar as they look to usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are keen to make Wilcox their technical director as they assemble a new recruitment team. The report claims an offer has been made, although Southampton are said to be disputing the existence of a buyout clause in his contract.

The Saints are also said to be unhappy with the timing of Manchester United’s approach, with the reported offer being made at a crucial stage of the Championship this season.

Wilcox is well-known in Yorkshire, having spent five years playing for Southampton’s promotion race rivals Leeds. He made a total of 105 appearances for the Whites, scoring six goals.