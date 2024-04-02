Manchester United 'make approach' for ex-Leeds United, Leicester City and Blackpool man
The 53-year-old currently serves as Southampton’s director of football, although is said to be on Manchester United’s radar as they look to usher in a new era at Old Trafford.
According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are keen to make Wilcox their technical director as they assemble a new recruitment team. The report claims an offer has been made, although Southampton are said to be disputing the existence of a buyout clause in his contract.
The Saints are also said to be unhappy with the timing of Manchester United’s approach, with the reported offer being made at a crucial stage of the Championship this season.
Wilcox is well-known in Yorkshire, having spent five years playing for Southampton’s promotion race rivals Leeds. He made a total of 105 appearances for the Whites, scoring six goals.
He left Elland Road in 2004, going on to represent Leicester City and Blackpool before hanging up his boots. Wilcox joined Southampton last year, having coached within Manchester City’s youth system after retirement.
