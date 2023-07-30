Erik ten Hag is demanding Manchester United raise the bar once again having overseen “necessary” and “immense” improvements during his first year in charge.

Last summer the Dutchman took the reins at a club in disarray, with a lack of coherency, quality and joined-up thinking resulting in a wretched 2021-22 campaign.

Ten Hag brought in a new style, implemented demanding standards and handled star Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit as well he could before masterminding the end of United’s six-year wait for silverware. The Carabao Cup triumph was followed by a third-placed Premier League finish and FA Cup final loss to eventual treble winners Manchester City, who are the target as they push for further improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the levels all across increased (at an) immense (level) and that was necessary,” said Ten Hag, reflecting on his first year in charge.

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund is set to join Manchester United from Atalanta (Picture: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

“But, still, we are not there where we want to be and we have to raise the bar, so we have to go to next levels.

“You learn always and I think English football evolves and I think you see nowadays the league is stronger and stronger. When you compare it with three, four years ago, it’s definitely the case.

“Because all the strong players get attracted to the Premier League, all the best managers got attracted to the Premier League, so every time it develops and progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really a challenge and I’m really looking forward again to go in the season and to get the challenge.”

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

United have been bolstered heading into the new season by the arrivals of Mason Mount from Chelsea and Inter Milan’s adventurous goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Rasmus Hojlund, pictured, is set to join them after United agreed a deal in principle to sign the talented Atalanta striker for a £64m fee rising to £72m – a potentially key addition to a goal-shy group.

“I can’t talk about this player in this moment because I’m a long time in football and I know first we need signings,” said Ten Hag, who always tends to keeps cards close to his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So far, we have to keep calm and let the professionals do their work. “

Hojlund’s arrival will take United’s summer outlay to £162.8m – a figure that would increase to £179.2m if the respective clauses in the three arrivals’ contracts are met.

Club success is key to many of those add-ons and fans could be concerned it will be hard to reach those heights under the Glazers given their track record.

Hope that their long, unpopular ownership could end grew with November’s announcement of a “strategic review” at United, with Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe placing bids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Glazers are dragging their heels and no resolution is in sight with the Premier League kick-off less than a fortnight away.

“I focus on my job, and that is to improve the team,” said Ten Hag, when asked about the takeover situation. “I have to do my work to sign the players and I have to work on the way of play. That is my focus area.