Freedman is currently Palace’s sporting director and has held the role since 2017. He has won plaudits for his ability to identify talent and played a key role in Palace’s recruitment of the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United’s new regime have lined Freedman up to take on the role of head of recruitment at Old Trafford. He is said to be open to the move despite his strong relationship with Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Dougie Freedman is currently Crystal Palace's sporting director. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The report claims it is unclear whether or not Palace would demand compensation if Manchester United do indeed swoop.

Freedman is a familiar face in Yorkshire having enjoyed a productive spell on loan at Leeds in 2008. In his short time at the club, he won over supporters but a permanent move from Palace did not materialise.