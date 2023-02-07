Manchester United team news: Red Devils hit by fresh injury blow ahead of Leeds United clash with six ruled out

Manchester United will be without six players for Wednesday evening’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Antony is the latest player on the treatment table after the winger suffered a knock in the win over Crystal Palace last weekend while Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are still unavailable.

"They [Martial and McTominay] are not involved tomorrow," confirmed manager Erik ten Hag at his press conference on Tuesday. "And the same with Antony dos Santos. He is also not available for tomorrow so we have to sort that out."

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are both out with long-term knee and ankle issues while Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will serve the first of a three-game suspension after being sent off for violent conduct against Palace.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Antony after scoring the team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ten Hag admitted the club had considered appealing the red card but opted against it, with Casemiro also suspended for Sunday’s trip to Leeds.

"I'm the manager," he responded when asked how he could cope with the injury and suspension problems. "I always have to play with the players who are available. We have a squad, we have many good players available in that squad, who are not always in the starting XI. So, others [will] get the chance and I have to do it.

