But now the turnstiles from Manchester United's Old Trafford and subsequently York City's Bootham Crescent are going up for sale.

A number of the turnstiles have already been auctioned off by York City, who moved into the Community Stadium at Monk's Cross, which they share with rugby league side York City Knights, last year.

The eight different turnstiles are up for sale by Duggleby Stephenson of York, and estimations for their sales range between £100 and £600.

The turnstiles at Bootham Crescent were also previously used at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground

All of the turnstiles were made by Ellison and Co in Manchester, and previously welcomed fans to the Old Trafford ground, before being picked up by York City, who used them at Bootham Crescent.

The details of the lots say: "A cast iron rush preventative turnstile, by Ellison & Co., Manchester, from York City football ground, Bootham Crescent , painted green with maker's stamp and crowed counter with brass plate."

Most of them say they have 'slight wear' but are in good condition.

Bootham Crescent

The lot numbers are 7243, 7243A and 7425-7250.

For many, the name Bootham Crescent evokes memories of the football club that made it its home for 88 years, of famous FA Cup games against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool, players such as Keith Houchen and Keith Walwyn, promotion campaigns and even the death of David Longhurst, who died on the pitch during a 1990 match against Lincoln City.

But before the Minstermen arrived in 1932 it was home to York Cricket Club, and from 2016 the football club shared the stadium with rugby league side York City Knights, as they do the new 8,500-seater LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross. Baseball was played at Bootham in the 1930s and American football in the 1980s.

More than that, the tunnel under the club's Popular Stand once used to allow home and away fans to switch ends at half-time served as a World War Two air raid shelter primarily used by the nearby Shipton Street School, and the pitch had the ashes of deceased supporters spread on it.

Historic England have identified some of the stadium's wooden seats as “the finest remaining example of this type in the country” and described early 1900s railway lines used to support crush barriers as railway memorabilia “of significant interest”.