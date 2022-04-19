Liverpool expose gulf in class with Manchester United as Mo Salah’s brace puts Jurgen Klopp’s side on top of Premier League

Four-some: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the Reds' fourth goal against Manchester United. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Mohamed Salah’s first two goals since February 19 – making it nine in his last six matches against Liverpool’s historical rivals – were supplemented by strikes from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane but the 4-0 scoreline hardly told the whole story.

It puts the pressure on Manchester City, who host Brighton on Wednesday.

This was the first time since October 2009 Liverpool had won three successive league matches against United, beaten 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season, but at least in those days it was a competitive fixture worthy of England’s two most decorated clubs.

Two good: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah makes it 2-0 at Anfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

United, who had one shot on target, have now conceded more Premier League goals this season than 18th-placed Burnley and defeat was a further blow to their top-four hopes.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago was a hugely influential figure in the thumping victory.

He said: “I can’t be the one to judge my performance. It is one of the strongest performances at Anfield.”

Salah had not scored in his previous six matches, but he has now hit five goals against United this season.

He added: “I score many goals for this club. Sometimes you have bad luck. The most important thing is the team winning. We just need to focus on ourselves and the rest is not in our hands.”