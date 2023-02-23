Manchester United take on Barcelona on Thursday evening in a mouthwatering Europa League second-round, second leg clash.

Raphael Varane says Erik ten Hag has brought confidence and discipline to a United side seeking to take the next step in their development by beating Barcelona.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined the Old Trafford giants in the summer of 2021 alongside Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the campaign that followed was one to forget for all connected to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and floundered under caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick as they stumbled home sixth in the Premier League – a wretched situation that Ten Hag has rapidly turned around.

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro heads the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg football match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United (Picture: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Ajax boss has improved the culture and quality at Old Trafford, meaning the club are still fighting on all four fronts as they prepare to host Barca in the Europa League knockout play-off on Thursday.

“I think in the last month we grow a lot,” Varane said with the teams having drawn 2-2 in the Nou Camp last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are playing with more confidence and tomorrow the atmosphere will be electric, so we have to manage our emotions and stay calm and believe.

“I think we improved a lot already as a team and the next step is to beat teams like Barcelona. It’s a great, great challenge for us and a great opportunity.”

Barcelona's Spanish defender Alejandro Balde controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg football match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United (Picture: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

What channel is it on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK and will also be available on the BT Sport app and at bt.com/sport for live streaming to subscribers.

The match kicks off at 8pm. Coverage begins at 7pm.