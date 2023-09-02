All Sections
Mansfield Town 0 Bradford City 0: Bantams pick up point against unbeaten Stags

Mansfield Town remain unbeaten in all competitions after a dour 0-0 draw at home against Bradford City.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 19:45 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 19:51 BST

A poor first half saw the Bantams edge possession but neither goalkeeper had a real save to make.

Christy Pym was firmly behind a low shot by Clarke Oduor after 17 minutes for a routine stop.

And it took a fine last-ditch tackle by Lewis Brunt just before that to stop Tyler Smith pulling the trigger six yards out as Mansfield struggled to clear a corner.

Mansfield Town remain unbeaten in all competitions after a dour 0-0 draw at home against Bradford City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Mansfield Town remain unbeaten in all competitions after a dour 0-0 draw at home against Bradford City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Immediately after the restart, Smith forced Pym to dive to his right to grab his rasping half-volley.

Harry Lewis finally had work to do after 56 minutes as he kept out Davis Keillor-Dunn’s powerful strike, diving to his right.

Eight minutes later Ollie Clarke poked a loose ball just wide after a Keillor-Dunn shot was blocked.

Lucas Akins almost broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time, but his glancing near-post header from a corner sailed across goal and hit the base of the far post.

