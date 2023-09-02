Mansfield Town remain unbeaten in all competitions after a dour 0-0 draw at home against Bradford City.

A poor first half saw the Bantams edge possession but neither goalkeeper had a real save to make.

Christy Pym was firmly behind a low shot by Clarke Oduor after 17 minutes for a routine stop.

And it took a fine last-ditch tackle by Lewis Brunt just before that to stop Tyler Smith pulling the trigger six yards out as Mansfield struggled to clear a corner.

Immediately after the restart, Smith forced Pym to dive to his right to grab his rasping half-volley.

Harry Lewis finally had work to do after 56 minutes as he kept out Davis Keillor-Dunn’s powerful strike, diving to his right.

Eight minutes later Ollie Clarke poked a loose ball just wide after a Keillor-Dunn shot was blocked.