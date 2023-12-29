Mansfield Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Grant McCann's faith repaid as Rovers hit back to dull Stags momentum

Doncaster had lost three straight coming into the game, but manager Grant McCann said there was no need for panic and so it proved as they hit back to earn a point.

Mansfield dominated the opening stages and were rewarded with the opener on 21 minutes. Stephen Quinn floated over a great cross from the left and Callum Johnson buried it with a powerful diving header.

Davis Keillor-Dunn was inches wide two minutes later but Rovers began to grow into the game and Luke Molyneux cut in from the right on 25 minutes and forced Christy Pym to save on his near post.

Grant McCann will be happy with the point for Doncaster Rovers at Mansfield (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Harrison Biggins should have done better just after when he planted a header over from six yards from Tommy Rowe’s left-wing cross.

And on 33 minutes Jamie Sterry’s powerful shot came off a home defender and hit the far post.

Seconds after the restart Biggins almost caught Stags cold as he curled narrowly wide from 20 yards.

But on 59 minutes Jack Senior set up Joe Ironside and, after Aden Flint blocked his first shot, he curled home a great follow-up to enable the visitors to frustrate and hold on for a point.