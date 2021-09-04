Mansfield Town 1 Harrogate Town 3 - player ratings

SPARKLING: Jack Diamond

Two red cards for the hosts should not detract from the performance from the Sulphurites. Here we rate them man for man.

Mark Oxley – a good first-half save from McLaughlin's free-kick 7

Warren Burrell – did a solid job at right-back 6

Rory McArdle – dealt well with the giant Hawkins 6

Connor Hall – part of a backline which looked strong 6

Lewis Page – booked during an unfortunate spell of little more than a minute 6

George Thomson – a bullet header to round off the Harrogate scoring, his corner started it 7

Josh Falkingham – combative midfield performance cut short after he was substituted for his own good having been headbutted by Stephen Quinn 6

Alex Pattison – played his part in a strong midfield performance 6

Jack Diamond – back in the old routine, the on-loan winger showed his class 8

Luke Armstrong – dominant in the air, he scored the first and made the second 7

Jack Muldoon – scored the second goal 7.

Substitutes:

Lloyd Kerry (for Falkingham, 76) - showed discipline at a time when it was essential 6

Simon Power (for Pattison, 84) – hauled back after beating his man late on 6

Danilo Orsi (for Muldoon, 87) – N/A