Mansfield Town v Bradford City: Finn Cousin-Dawson keen to keep up Bantams momentum

The Bantams started life under new manager Derek Adams with an away point and a League Cup defeat on their travels, but turned two solid performances into consecutive home wins roared on by huge League Two crowds.

There is a sense they are now fully up and running but with seven points from their opening three league matches, Nigel Clough’s Mansfield will test that.

“Mansfield have started really well, as we have, but we have just got to go there and carry the momentum we have started to build over the past few matches,” said right-back Cousin-Dawson, who looks sure to keep his place with Oskar Threlkeld still injured.

Finn Cousin-Dawson of Bradford City. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

“We are coming off the back of two really good games at Valley Parade which have filled us with confidence.

“I have to keep impressing and putting in solid performances, and helping the team continue to get three points.”

Bradford had combined attendances of over 31,000 last week and will be well supported again, selling out their 1,600 allocation at Field Mill.

A fanbase like that comes with high demands, but the same is true of Adams, according to 19-year-old Cousin-Dawson.

“The gaffer just demands the most from his players, and we have all built up quite a tough mental strength,” he said.

“A lot of that has come from the training we did in pre-season, on the track at Bradford Park Avenue.