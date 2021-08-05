Marcel Ritzmaier leaves Barnsley to join German second division side SV Sandhausen

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Signed by compatriot Gerhard Struber in January 2020, the defender played an important part in Barnsley's miraculous escape from Championship relegation that season, making 15 league appearances and starting the next season in the side too,

But in October he was loaned to Rapid Vienna for the season and although he came back to Oakwell and took part in pre-season, he has been deemed surplus to requirements by new coach Markus Schopp and the club's management.