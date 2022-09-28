Mark Bonner is the leading target for Rotherham United to replace Paul Warne

Speaking last week to The Yorkshire Post, chairman Tony Stewart said: "We have been here before and know what we’re looking for. We probably want someone who is young and intelligent. But sometimes, you interview people and it’s contrary to what you say."

He replaced Colin Calderwood on a permanent basis in early 2020 after an interim spell and won promotion from League Two in his first full season in 2020-21 ahead of third-tier consolidation last term.Bonner has spoken in the past of his admiration for the Millers' playing style under Warne.Ahead of their League One match last December, he said: “(They’re) one that I think we looked at and thought ‘Corr, if we could be like any team in the league we’ve played this year, they’re a version of what we’d love to try and become somewhere down the line.’Despite the speculation, Cambridge have announced that Bonner will be doing pre-match press duties on Thursday ahead of their weekend game with Derby County, which will ironically be former Millers boss Warne's first match in charge.Other candidates in the running include former Bristol City boss Dean Holden and Exeter City chief Matty Taylor.