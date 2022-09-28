Mark Bonner is the leading target for Rotherham United to replace Paul Warne
ROTHERHAM UNITED are targeting a move for Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner to replace Paul Warne.
Bonner is the short-priced favourite for the vacant Millers position and is understood to be among candidates interviewed.
The 36-year-old fits the criteria that the Millers are ideally seeking in their search for a new appointment.
Speaking last week to The Yorkshire Post, chairman Tony Stewart said: "We have been here before and know what we’re looking for. We probably want someone who is young and intelligent. But sometimes, you interview people and it’s contrary to what you say."
Bonner has done an outstanding job at hometown club Cambridge, who secured a famous FA Cup win at Newcastle in January.
He replaced Colin Calderwood on a permanent basis in early 2020 after an interim spell and won promotion from League Two in his first full season in 2020-21 ahead of third-tier consolidation last term.Bonner has spoken in the past of his admiration for the Millers' playing style under Warne.Ahead of their League One match last December, he said: “(They’re) one that I think we looked at and thought ‘Corr, if we could be like any team in the league we’ve played this year, they’re a version of what we’d love to try and become somewhere down the line.’Despite the speculation, Cambridge have announced that Bonner will be doing pre-match press duties on Thursday ahead of their weekend game with Derby County, which will ironically be former Millers boss Warne's first match in charge.Other candidates in the running include former Bristol City boss Dean Holden and Exeter City chief Matty Taylor.