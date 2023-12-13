There was once a time when it was difficult to envisage Mark Bower not being in post as manager of Bradford (Park Avenue).

He was a Bradford City captain in his playing days, a homegrown hero who spent over a decade on the books of the Bantams.

However, much of his management career has been spent with their non-league neighbours.

His first spell with Avenue was an unequivocal success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh start: Bradford-born Mark Bower had two spells as manager of Bradford (Park Avenue) but is ready for a change after a difficult end to his time with the club. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back-to-back forays into the National League North play-offs, in 2018 and 2019, made him one of the sixth tier's hottest managerial prospects.

However, in 2019, changes to the Avenue hierarchy spelled the end of his tenure.

He was back at the helm four months later, although was taking charge of a club very different to the one he had left.

Budgetary restrictions created an uneven playing field and Avenue eventually became a shell of the fiercely competitive outfit they once were.

Mark Bower started his managerial career with Guiseley. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bower's magic was no longer working and earlier this year, Avenue slid into the seventh tier.

His tenure was brought to an end last month, with Avenue sitting 18th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Bower said: "From a personal point of view, I was probably a little bit arrogant in thinking it was fine and I'd be able to do it [keep Avenue in the National League North].

"Ultimately, that task just became too tough when things went against us in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd had quite a lot of success in my first years as a manager, at Guiseley and in my first spell at Bradford.

"I just maybe took it for granted that I'd be able to keep getting results.

"In the end, that became more and more difficult and I think I've learnt a few lessons along the way."

Bower was responsible for a part-time club but ask any non-league manager and they will tell you the job can be all-consuming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now away from the ruthless cut and thrust, Bower is relishing the opportunity to refresh and reset.

He said: "I think when you step away from it, you realise how much time and how much of your thoughts it occupied, even when you were away from it. Not just the time you spent working there, taking training and games, it's the stuff aside as well.

"When you step away, you realise how much time you were dedicating to it.

"It's been nice to have a little break. Obviously, it's been difficult there for the last few years. It's been a tough job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been refreshing to get away from it and clear my head a little bit, and concentrate on one or two other things."

Bower's reign ended with Avenue in freefall yet did not end acrimoniously, a factor that spoke volumes for the esteem in which fans held him, even if there was dissatisfaction with results.

He said: "It's on record that we had very little money to spend on players in relation to what we were up against, certainly in the National League North.

"We were operating with a low budget and that made it very difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt we put a good side together and when we could get the majority of our players on the pitch, we could compete really well with some of the best teams in the league.

"When injuries came up, that strength in depth caught us out in the third season, which probably led to us getting relegated.

"It was tough, players are so important and when you've got the ability to bring in really good proven players ones, then that certainly makes the job easier.

"We weren't in a position to do that too often. We relied on young players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We brought through a lot of young players, players who the club have sold on.

"It was a different challenge, a very draining challenge, but at the same time we had some good days and some enjoyable times as well."

The 43-year-old was once viewed as part of the furniture at Avenue but football moves fast and while the club is now looking to move on, so is he.

He is enjoying a break but has not ruled out a return to the dugout if an attractive opportunity arises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think looking forward,” said Bower, who also played for York City, FC Halifax Town and Darlington during his career.

"If there's to be another crack at it, I certainly want it to be somewhere where there's an emphasis on taking the club forward and having some success on the pitch.

"I'm sure, if an opportunity comes along that I think is right, it's in my blood and I'm sure it will be something, if it's worth looking at, I definitely will look at it.

"There's very few opportunities that come and you've just got to bide your time and wait and see.

"If that's next month, next week or next year, who knows?