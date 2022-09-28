Playing career

Born in Dundee, he started his playing career at Celtic with whom he played three times, before establishing himself at hometown club Dundee.

After two years he moved to Freiburg in Germany, the country which would form the majority of his coaching experience once he made the transition.

New Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham in his time as Interim Head Coach of Hertha Berlin standing in for Felix Magath (not pictured) who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and TSG Hoffenheim at Olympiastadion on March 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Picture: Martin Rose/Getty Images)

On moving to England he had an unsuccessful trial with Leeds United before moving to Swiss club FC Aarau in 2006.

His best playing days came at Norwich City where he spent the nearly three seasons, after which he had spells with Dundee United, Livingston, Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus, Dundee again, Ross County, Fulham and Livingston for a second spell before retiring at the end of the 2016 season.

The peripatetic Fotheringham also had trials at Sheffield United and Derby County during his career but was not offered a contract.

Coaching career

Mark Fotheringham, left, playing for Fulham against Wolves in the Championship in 2014. (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

His transition into coaching was quick. On July 1, 2016, he accepted a role as a coach under Tomas Oral at Karlsruher in Germany.

A year later he returned to Scotland and put the boots back on again as player-assistant manager at Cowdenbeath, before Oral tempted him back to Germany in 2019 to take up the assistant position to him at Ingolstadt.

He had two spells at Ingolstadt, during which they were relegated to the third tier and then promoted back to the second division the following season.

In March 2022 he linked up with Felix Magath, his former coach at Fulham, took him to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga to work as his assistant manager.

New Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham of Hertha BSC talk with the players during his first training session of Hertha BSC on March 15, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Picture: Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

It has been reported that Fotheringham is close to completing his elite UEFA pro-licence coaching qualification

Management career

The Huddersfield Town job is Fotheringham’s first as the No 1 at a club, although his name has been linked to other management jobs, particularly most recently when he was interviewed for the vacant manager’s position at VFL Bochum, who sit bottom of the Bundesliga.