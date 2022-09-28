Mark Fotheringham: All you need to know about Huddersfield Town's new manager, who was once rejected by Leeds United
Mark Fotheringham, a 38-year-old Scotsman, is the new manager of Huddersfield Town. But who is he?
Playing career
Born in Dundee, he started his playing career at Celtic with whom he played three times, before establishing himself at hometown club Dundee.
After two years he moved to Freiburg in Germany, the country which would form the majority of his coaching experience once he made the transition.
On moving to England he had an unsuccessful trial with Leeds United before moving to Swiss club FC Aarau in 2006.
His best playing days came at Norwich City where he spent the nearly three seasons, after which he had spells with Dundee United, Livingston, Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus, Dundee again, Ross County, Fulham and Livingston for a second spell before retiring at the end of the 2016 season.
The peripatetic Fotheringham also had trials at Sheffield United and Derby County during his career but was not offered a contract.
Coaching career
His transition into coaching was quick. On July 1, 2016, he accepted a role as a coach under Tomas Oral at Karlsruher in Germany.
A year later he returned to Scotland and put the boots back on again as player-assistant manager at Cowdenbeath, before Oral tempted him back to Germany in 2019 to take up the assistant position to him at Ingolstadt.
He had two spells at Ingolstadt, during which they were relegated to the third tier and then promoted back to the second division the following season.
In March 2022 he linked up with Felix Magath, his former coach at Fulham, took him to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga to work as his assistant manager.
It has been reported that Fotheringham is close to completing his elite UEFA pro-licence coaching qualification
Management career
The Huddersfield Town job is Fotheringham’s first as the No 1 at a club, although his name has been linked to other management jobs, particularly most recently when he was interviewed for the vacant manager’s position at VFL Bochum, who sit bottom of the Bundesliga.
But he has been the main man in the dugout before. Shortly after Magath was appointed manager of Hertha Berlin last March, he contracted Covid, thrusting Fotheringham into the spotlight for a Bundesliga game at home to Hoffenheim. In his role as interim head coach, Fotheringham’s Hertha won 3-0.