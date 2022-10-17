Mark Fotheringham issues a warning to Huddersfield Town players and tells them to get nasty with each other

The Scot has been relatively pleased with aspects of his side's approach in most of his games in charge thus far and on the training ground on a daily basis, particularly in terms of their intensity levels.

But he has been less enamoured by some mistakes which have blighted the games against Reading, Luton and Rotherham United in particular.

Despite a strong performance in the first half of Saturday's game at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham, two defensive switch-offs led to two home goals over the course of ninety minutes.

If the error count is not rectified in future games, Fotheringham has issued a direct warning to his players.He said: "We were very hard and aggressive in the (Sunday) meeting because the two goals were unacceptable, so they know that.

"I feel like this training ground is actually too nice with each other. I want it to be aggressive and more of a winning mentality. It is going to come and we had that last season and it is about instilling that into them with their behaviours.

"It (Saturday's result) is hard to shake off to be honest as we created so many chances that on another day, we could have scored a minimum or three or four goals."We just didn't defend the box well enough for the second goal. It comes down to the same thing, which seems to be a trend of individual errors.

"If we continue to make individual errors, you will not play for the team.

"The guys are coming in every day with a really positive presence and they are working ever so hard and I am really happy and satisfied in that respect.

"But in terms of personnel, if you continue to make the mistakes that you do, then you will find it hard to get into the squad and that's going to be the way it is as it's a really competitive squad.