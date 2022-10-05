Mark Fotheringham makes Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of all-Yorkshire clash with Hull City

Huddersfield picked up their first point since Fotheringham’s arrival as they drew 3-3 with Luton Town in an entertaining fixture on Tuesday night.

The Terriers led twice in the first half but were pegged back on each occasion. The hosts then took the lead before half time but Ben Jackson equalised for the visitors to bring a point back to West Yorkshire.

“We are going to go on a good journey, my staff and I, with the fans,” said Fotheringham.

Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham has promised plenty of goals from his side during his time in charge at the club. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

"Everything I do with this team is for the fans. They are the most important people at this club.

"Everything I do will be to make it exciting for them so they are proud of their team.

"We know it is a tough, unforgiving league and I have only had four or five days with the team.

"The support I have had from the club has been incredible.”

He added: "The work we have put on the training pitch, especially on set-plays, means we are so dangerous in those situations. We are going to score so many goals. It is a very important part of our game.”

Fotheringham was disappointed to see his side concede three goals for the second consecutive game, as his tenure at the club started with a 3-1 loss at Reading on Saturday.

“We could do better on both sides, our structure was good, but there were little final decisions with the final pass,” he added.

“It was a difficult game, the manner in which we lost our goals was bitterly disappointing, because when you come to a place like this you have to start from a solid base.

“We looked solid and we knew what we were going to expect, but it was really the manner in which we lost the goals that hurt me.

“There is a lot of room for improvement, so we’ve just got to keep patient and keep working on a daily basis, I was really pleased with certain aspects of the game.”