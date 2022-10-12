Mark Fotheringham promises Huddersfield Town will be wide boys to make the most of Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward

All five open-play goals the Terriers have scored since the Scot took over as coach have been created out wide (three from corners) and with two old-school centre-forwards in Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward, Fortheringham is keen to see the trend continue.

"I think it's important we get width, especially in this league," commented Fotheringham. "In Rhodesy and Wardy we've got two guys who are good in the box and really sniff where the chances are going to come. We have to go and be offensive and create as many chances as we can."

That should be good news for right wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden despite having only figured in one of Fortheringham's three matches.

HEAD BOY: Jordan Rhodes scores for Huddersfield Town against Barnsley last season

The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

"I spoke to the loans manager at Aston Villa about him and said I'd been really impressed with him and I've enjoyed working with him," said Fotheringham. "He's just got to keep working hard, especially on the basics – he's got to keep improving his crossing and things like that. But he's on a good way for a young kid."

Meanwhile Carlos Corberan has confirmed he left Huddersfield in the summer because he did not feel he could take them on with the resources available.

The Terriers reached the Championship play-off final where despite being below their best, a couple of debatable video assistant referee decisions proved costly against Nottingham Forest.

GOAL THREAT: Danny Ward

But Corberan left at the start of pre-season, joining Olympiacos only to be sacked after 11 games.