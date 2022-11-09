The bottom-of-the-table Terriers registered their first away success since the end of April in thrilling fashion, thanks to two goals from an unlikely source in Josh Ruffels, who scored a brilliantly-improvised acrobatic winner.

They did it the hard way after Lyndon Dykes netted after just 90 seconds with Town producing a fine response against Rangers, who suffered their third reverse in four Championship matches.

QPR boss Mick Beale was angered by his side's display and told his players to "wake up" in its aftermath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, Fotheringham was far happier as his depleted side earned reward for some spirited recent performances to give themselves a big morale-boost and hope in their survival fight.

Fotheringham said: "There was a bit of tough love before we came down on the train. I told them a few home truths. I told them that they were an embarrassment that they only had two points from the whole season away from home. It's not good enough.

"However, we do understand that we have had to cope with injuries and we have coped with it admirably.

"All I can say is that I'm so proud of them. They really deserved that and I feel that we can build on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Fotheringham

"It's been unfortunate for us in recent weeks and that's what happens when you're bottom of the league.

"But the boys have shown determination and a great attitude to work their way out of the situation and I really believe this was a turning point for our season."