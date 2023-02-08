HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have sacked Mark Fotheringham after 133 days in charge and are now looking for their third permanent head coach of 2022-23.

The Scot has paid the price for a poor run of New Year form, with lowly Town winless in five Championship matches so far in the new year, having spurned priceless survival points in draws with Blackpool and Hull City and failed to triumph in a run of favourable looking fixtures.

Town failed to take three points despite playing with an extra man for the entire second half of Tuesday's game with fellow relegation candidates Blackpool, who scored twice in the final eight minutes en route to an unlikely point.

Fotheringham was critical of his side's efforts in the second period in Lancashire, but was also barracked by away supporters at the end on a night when Town fluffed their lines in their most important fixture of the season - to heighten the pressure on the 39-year-old.

Mark Fotheringham. Picture: PA

Fotheringham’s assistant Kenny Miller has also left the club.

Appointed on September 28, Fotheringham won five of his 20 league fixtures in charge, drawing six matches and losing nine games. His win ratio was a modest 23.81.

The Terriers face another relegation 'six-pointer' at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.