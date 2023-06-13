Chief executive Ryan Sparks says Mark Hughes was as hurt by Bradford City's League Two play-off semi-final defeat as anything else in his career, and it will fuel him to put it right next season.

The former Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich striker-turned experienced manager has spent a season-and-a-half with the Bantams, his first hands-on experience of domestic football outside of the top two tiers.

When Hughes's first full campaign ended without the promotion that was the target from the start, some will have been unsure what the future held for him.

With eight different managers (or in the case of Connor Sellers and Mark Trueman, partnerships) in the last five years, the Bantams are not noted for patience when managers fall short, as Hughes ultimately did in going out to Carlisle United in the play-offs.

INVESTED: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes celebrates sealing a play-off at the end of last season, and although they didn't go on to win promotion, Hughes is said to be in it for the long haul at Valley Parade. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Some fans would have expected given the recent past for him to get his marching orders.

And with the Welshman linked with Birmingham City amongst others, some could have been forgiven for thinking he might leave of his own accord.

But the partnership looks set to continue into this summer's pre-season.

Those who only know Hughes by his reputation might be surprised, but those who have seen him at close quarters at Valley Parade are less likely to be.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes celebrates with the fans (Picture: Simon Hulme)

In his time in West Yorkshire it has become clear how League Two has enthused and invigorated Hughes after a longer-than-expected period outside of the game. He is a natural competitor and any tough footballing challenge was likely to get his juices flowing.

The expectations that come with Bradford's fanbase allied to competition from the likes of Stockport County, Salford City, Gillingham, Wrexham, Notts County and Doncaster Rovers - hyperactive in the transfer market - have seen to that.

"Mark had to understand what Bradford City was," says Sparks. "I can explain that briefly but you have to feel it and I think he's felt every element of it - the highs, the middle bits, the lows, the sore points and 'Wow, this club's potential is huge.'

"Mark will be stronger for it. It's a new experience.

Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks (Picture: Thomas Gadd/Bradford City)

"The play-off semi-final hurt Mark probably as much as he's been hurt in his entire playing and managerial career and that tells you two things; how much he cares about what he's doing and how competitive he is.

"When he came in (in February 2022) he said himself he didn't know what he'd got himself in for and I think we both knew that when he started on the journey.

"He subsequently said he was thinking about leaving after three weeks!

"Mark's a man of honour and that would have been more about not wanting to let the club down if he didn't feel like he was fully committed.

"I've worked with a lot of managers at this club and his commitment and desire to make us successful is of a different level to what I've seen prior. And I've worked with some great people here.

"The discussions we've had post-season, I've got a very highly-motivated manager desperate to put this football club back in the third division and some."

Hughes is always pushing for more, but Sparks is happy about that and says that the 59-year-old is understanding when he does not get the answer he is hoping for.

He has already made a good start to a summer which should be less disruptive than last, the Bantams tying League Two top-scorer Andy Cook down to a new three-year contract and signing the versatile Clarke Oduor after he was released by Barnsley.

"We've got a very good relationship and we don't always see it the same way because we're passionate but generally-speaking we're all together, we have a very tight-knit bond," says Sparks.

"As a chief executive you want to be pushed. Mark's very understanding of what we are, what we've got.

"When I first met Mark I never sold Bradford City to him, it was pointless.

"I felt he needed to want the job because it's a really tough job - there's a lot of eyeballs, we've got a big target on our back and expectations are very high here.

"We are locked in a division we probably don't belong in and that makes it tougher.

"I explained to him where we'd got to and where we could be.

"He always tells me, 'You give me a bit more and I'll spend it right.'

"We have a laugh and he just thinks I'm naturally tight but I've got to run a business. He'll always push for more and so will the guys around him and I'm happy with that.

"Everybody who works for the club is constantly asking or pushing for more.