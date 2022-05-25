That was before the Forest Green forward, whose deal was due to expire, even knew about City’s interest in him. Sometimes, you do get what you wish for.

The Huddersfield-born forward has joined City on an initial three-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, following his exit from Gloucestershire.

The 2021-22 regular campaign may have only recently ended, but the Bantams are determined to build a feel-good factor and inject some momentum heading into next season.

Jake Young: Bradford’s new signing scored for Forest Green at Valley Parade this season. (Picture: PA)

So far, City have brought in four players with Matt Platt, Jamie Walker and Harry Lewis joining alongside Young, who returns to Yorkshire after previous stints at Sheffield United and Guiseley.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “From what I have been told, the recruitment team have liked me for quite a while. But in terms of signing and it coming around, it did come quite quickly.

“I spoke to my agent when I decided to leave Forest Green. I looked at the league and said to my agent that if I could handpick a team, it would be Bradford, not really thinking much of it.

“Then, about two weeks later, I was signing, so I couldn’t be happier. It was a good feeling.

Bradford City's Niall Canavan (right) and Forest Green Rovers' Jake Young battle for the ball (Picture: PA)

“I am buzzing to be back. I wanted to come to a club where I thought I’d get an opportunity and was good for me and one that was going in the right direction.

“Being local, it is definitely a bonus and with the size and stature of a club like Bradford, it is another huge bonus.

“The move is more football based than location. But it is a good feeling to be back home.”

The only downer for Young is the fact that pre-season does not start towards the end of June, with the 20-year-old keen to hit the ground running as Mark Hughes builds a side in his own image which will hopefully culminate in promotion next term.

Young continued: “I have had a meeting with him and a couple of others at the club.

“Once I left the meeting, I wanted to sign. I just got a great feeling and the manager has a clear picture in his head of what he wants to do.