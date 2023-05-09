All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
9 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Mark Hughes explains why Bradford City's fans have crucial role in League Two play-offs

BRADFORD CITY’S last crowd of the regular season was their biggest in the league for over half a century but manager Mark Hughes was even more impressed by their attitude than their numbers.

By Stuart Rayner
Published 9th May 2023, 16:45 BST
BIG HELP: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes applauds the fans after the 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon HulmeBIG HELP: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes applauds the fans after the 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon Hulme
BIG HELP: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes applauds the fans after the 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon Hulme

Monday's 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient drew a crowd of 22,576. More watched a pre-season friendly with Liverpool in 2019 and an FA Cup tie with Reading four years earlier but it was the biggest home gate since April 1953.

And on a potentially very nervous occasion with the Bantams needing a point to confirm their place in the League Two play-offs they struck a perfect balance – respectful of the minute's silence to victims of the 1985 Bradford Fire Disaster, loud in their applause throughout the 56th minute, and supportive of the team at all other times, even after going behind to Jordan Brown's goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hughes, whose side have sometimes let fans down with their home form this season, appreciated that.

Most Popular
BACKING: Bradford City's fans celebrate making it into the League Two play-offs after the 1-1 draw with League Two champions Leyton Orient. at the end. Picture: Simon HulmeBACKING: Bradford City's fans celebrate making it into the League Two play-offs after the 1-1 draw with League Two champions Leyton Orient. at the end. Picture: Simon Hulme
BACKING: Bradford City's fans celebrate making it into the League Two play-offs after the 1-1 draw with League Two champions Leyton Orient. at the end. Picture: Simon Hulme

“I thought the connection with the crowd was fantastic," he said. “It wasn’t only the numbers. That will make headlines but the amount of support we had was really important, especially when we went behind.

“There was no negativity. We got back on track and they got us over the line – we’ll obviously need more of the same on Sunday.”

By finishing sixth in League Two, Bradford ensured they will be at home first in the play-off semi-finals and will want a first-leg lead because their record at Carlisle United is poor to say the least.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It's two games against a good team," reflected Hughes. "We’ve played them twice already (March's 0-0 draw at Valley Parade and a 1-0 Boxing Day defeat at Brunton Park).

RESPECTS: A minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Bradford fire disaster during the season-ending League Two encounter between Bradford City and Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon HulmeRESPECTS: A minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Bradford fire disaster during the season-ending League Two encounter between Bradford City and Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon Hulme
RESPECTS: A minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Bradford fire disaster during the season-ending League Two encounter between Bradford City and Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon Hulme

“Away at Carlisle was probably one of the poorest performances we’ve put in, in all honesty but I think we’ve moved on a lot from that moment. It will be two good games.”

If Bradford did themselves huge credit on Monday, it was perhaps even more true of Richie Wellens's Leyton Orient side and especially their travelling fans.

Their 1,902 followers were impeccable during the minute's silence and enthusiastically joined the minute's applause, as well as clapping Bradford's successful youth team at half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their league title already assured, the Os had nothing to play for but worked hard to get the result seventh-placed Mansfield Town needed them to.

“I knew that would be the case," said Hughes. "They were able to enjoy the fact they are champions and why wouldn’t you?

"I knew if you were a player working in the champions’ environment, you don’t come to a place like this and capitulate. That just doesn’t happen.

“The reason why you are top of the pile is that you do things in a certain manner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were up against a good team who would have the right behaviours so it was important that we were ready as well.”

Bradford's semi-final games are on Sunday evening and the following Saturday afternoon. The final they hope to reach is on May 28 at Wembley.

Related topics:Leyton OrientBradfordLeague TwoLiverpool