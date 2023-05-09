BRADFORD CITY’S last crowd of the regular season was their biggest in the league for over half a century but manager Mark Hughes was even more impressed by their attitude than their numbers.

BIG HELP: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes applauds the fans after the 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon Hulme

Monday's 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient drew a crowd of 22,576. More watched a pre-season friendly with Liverpool in 2019 and an FA Cup tie with Reading four years earlier but it was the biggest home gate since April 1953.

And on a potentially very nervous occasion with the Bantams needing a point to confirm their place in the League Two play-offs they struck a perfect balance – respectful of the minute's silence to victims of the 1985 Bradford Fire Disaster, loud in their applause throughout the 56th minute, and supportive of the team at all other times, even after going behind to Jordan Brown's goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes, whose side have sometimes let fans down with their home form this season, appreciated that.

BACKING: Bradford City's fans celebrate making it into the League Two play-offs after the 1-1 draw with League Two champions Leyton Orient. at the end. Picture: Simon Hulme

“I thought the connection with the crowd was fantastic," he said. “It wasn’t only the numbers. That will make headlines but the amount of support we had was really important, especially when we went behind.

“There was no negativity. We got back on track and they got us over the line – we’ll obviously need more of the same on Sunday.”

By finishing sixth in League Two, Bradford ensured they will be at home first in the play-off semi-finals and will want a first-leg lead because their record at Carlisle United is poor to say the least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's two games against a good team," reflected Hughes. "We’ve played them twice already (March's 0-0 draw at Valley Parade and a 1-0 Boxing Day defeat at Brunton Park).

RESPECTS: A minute's silence is observed for the victims of the Bradford fire disaster during the season-ending League Two encounter between Bradford City and Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon Hulme

“Away at Carlisle was probably one of the poorest performances we’ve put in, in all honesty but I think we’ve moved on a lot from that moment. It will be two good games.”

If Bradford did themselves huge credit on Monday, it was perhaps even more true of Richie Wellens's Leyton Orient side and especially their travelling fans.

Their 1,902 followers were impeccable during the minute's silence and enthusiastically joined the minute's applause, as well as clapping Bradford's successful youth team at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their league title already assured, the Os had nothing to play for but worked hard to get the result seventh-placed Mansfield Town needed them to.

“I knew that would be the case," said Hughes. "They were able to enjoy the fact they are champions and why wouldn’t you?

"I knew if you were a player working in the champions’ environment, you don’t come to a place like this and capitulate. That just doesn’t happen.

“The reason why you are top of the pile is that you do things in a certain manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were up against a good team who would have the right behaviours so it was important that we were ready as well.”