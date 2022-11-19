Mark Hughes highlights where it went wrong for Bradford City against Northampton Town

BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes says that his Bantams side paid the price for over-committing players forward en route to a 3-1 home reverse to an impressive Northampton Town side – as the hosts missed out on the chance to move up into the automatic promotion positions in League Two.

On a big afternoon in their season, City’s poor recent home form was not rectified as they were second best to away-day specialists Northampton, who were full value for their victory as the hosts’ winless league streak in front of their supporters extended to five matches.

Northampton, who were without the division’s top scorer Sam Hoskins, took the lead after Mitch Pinnock following an error from City captain Richie Smallwood just before the half hour.

Two minutes later, the Cobblers – who had previously won at Swindon and Stevenage and had lost just once on their travels in the league this term – doubled their lead when Shaun McWilliams netted after a deadly counter.

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes leaves the pitch at half time against Northampton Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors continued to pose no end of problems on the break and sealed victory with a header from Sam Sherring on 59 minutes.

Sherring brought down City top-scorer Andy Cook late on, with Cook netting his 16th goal of the season in all competitions from the spot, but it was scant consolation for the hosts, well beaten in front of 18,666 fans.

On a bad day for City, who were without the injured Romoney Crichlow, while Lee Angol was ill, Hughes said: "I thought we started well enough and caused them a few problems, but we made a mistake for the opening goal and then compounded the situation by conceding another one within two or three minutes.

"At 2-0 down, you have still got to keep your discipline with the shape and work yourselves back into the game. But in the second half, we were guilty of overcommitting on occasions and we were leaving guys one v one at the back and that's where your discipline comes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have got to have the right shape to mount attacks and build attacks and pressure and we did not get the part of our game right.

"We were guilty of chasing the game and if you don't do that in the right manner, there's a danger that you can be picked off going the other way.

"That's what happened and credit to Northampton, they are a good, strong side and are good at the top end of the pitch and retain possession and have people running hard from midfield.

"All the goals were avoidable and the second goal was a big setback and we will have to learn from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes, at this level, you have days when you are not good enough and the opposition are better and we are honest enough to admit that today, the opposition were better than us.

"We will react and you will see a different performance on Tuesday."