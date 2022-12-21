Mark Hughes hoping Bradford City can contain sickness bug ahead of Boxing Day trip to Carlisle United

With 23 days to rest, Bradford City have no fresh injury concerns going into their Boxing Day trip to Carlisle United, but manager Mark Hughes does have a bug in the camp to be concerned about.

At the moment only a few players have missed training with sickness so Hughes has his fingers crossed it can be contained.

“There’s been a little bit of illness about and a number of guys have had that," he revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A couple of them have missed a day’s training, so hopefully that won’t go right through the group. I don’t think it’s going to impact us next week.

CONCERN: Mark Hughes will be hoping Bradford City's illness does not spread

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just one or two days and one or two individuals that it’s just affected this week."

Consecutive weekend postponements because of frozen pitches means the Brunton Park game will be the Bantams' first for more than three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since losing 3-1 at home to Northampton Town on November 19, they have only played twice – knocked out of the Football League Trophy by Salford and beaten again in League Two by leaders Leyton Orient.