Promotion to League One is the Bantams' main priority this campaign but the focus today is their cup date with Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town at Valley Parade.

It is a developing trend that clubs from all four of the professional divisions use the FA Cup to give some players a rest. It is something done regularly by Premier League sides and the strategy is increasingly being used down the leagues.

Top-flight teams enter the competition at the third round stage while Bradford will earn over £100,000 in prize money if they win in rounds one and two.

“I am looking forward to it. A local derby is always a good watch, and we are hoping for a big turnout," said Hughes.

“We want to progress in the cups this season. There clearly is a financial edge to going far, but the reality is, if you get to the third round, there are some good ties we want to be involved in. We will try and get there. Our intention is to stay in the competition for as long as we can.

“There is a real understanding within the squad about the history of the competition. The FA Cup is not on the same level, in terms of the prestige and standing, compared to other competitions.

“We have to navigate the game at the weekend. We have beaten them away from home, so there is no reason why we should not be confident.”

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Mark Hughes, Manager of Bradford City looks on prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Bradford City and Hull City at University of Bradford Stadium on August 09, 2022 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bradford beat Harrogate for the first time as they claimed a 2-1 win in North Yorkshire last month. The Sulphurites had won the first four meetings between the sides.

And Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has challenged his players to remain patient in order to advance to the second round.

Town lost 3-2 at Wimbledon last weekend but Weaver saw plenty to build on despite the defeat.

He said: "It’s a big open pitch at Valley Parade, wider than ours, and we can use that to our advantage as long as we pass the ball properly.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Harrogate Town at Sixfields on April 18, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I’ve said to the players, don’t get bored of playing those 10 and 15-yard passes, because if we stay patient like we did at Wimbledon, that’s how you open teams up and create chances.

"We kept the ball for one minute and five seconds in the build up to scoring our first goal last Saturday. Even after going 3-2 down in the 89th minute, we created two good opportunities to equalise and hit the bar through keeping possession.

"We know that the game-plan does work if we stay patient for long enough.”

Harrogate come up against a Bradford side who have not won at home since a 3-0 success over Stevenage on September 17. The Bantams have drawn four of their last five games in all competitions at Valley Parade, losing the other.

“We have been frustrated with the results at home, but we are trending on the metrics,” insisted Hughes.

“If your performances are good, results will follow. We always try to improve and continue to make sure we are hitting our targets.”

Meanwhile, Bradford have confirmed that on-loan forward Kian Harratt has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town with immediate effect. Earlier this week, Harratt, 20, appeared in court charged with hare coursing. He and two other men were fined a total of £1,500.