The weather that has forced consecutive postponements has not stopped the Bantams training at Woodhouse Grove, so that – and maybe a dollop of Christmas spirit – has Hughes leaning towards giving his players the day before their Boxing Day trip to Carlisle United off.
“I haven’t made a decision but my thinking is we probably won’t be in,” he revealed.
“A lot of guys have to do a lot of travelling into training anyway.
“I think they would be better served doing the work up to Christmas Day and letting them have the time with their families and get ready for the game the following day."
City saw their scheduled League Two matches at Gillingham and at home to Rochdale postponed because of the recent cold snap.
Having also been knocked out of the FA Cup and with the league schedule lighter during the World Cup, it means that since losing 3-1 at home to Northampton Town on November 19, they have only played twice – knocked out of the Football League Trophy by Salford and beaten again in League Two by leaders Leyton Orient.
Unsurprisingly their light playing schedule means no fresh injuries in the camp but there has been some sickness to deal with.
“There’s been a little bit of illness about and a number of guys have had that," revealed Hughes.
“A couple of them have missed a day’s training, so hopefully that won’t go right through the group. I don’t think it’s going to impact us next week.
“It’s just one or two days and one or two individuals that it’s just affected this week.
“We’re all raring to go. We just want to get out there and start performing again.
“Weather-wise, it looks like it’s going to be decent next week so you’d like to think there won’t be any issues with any cancellations."
On-loan Huddersfield Town centre-back Romoney Critchlow will be hoping to figure having been named in the team for last week's home game with Rochdale. He last played on November 12.