THE BEST was saved until last for Bradford City in their EFL Cup tie with Middlesbrough.

On a night when the Bantams were second best to a slick side who showed why they are two divisions above them in the league pyramid, the hosts were afforded a crumb of consolation thanks to the return to action of midfielder Alex Pattison.

The north-easterner made his comeback from injury against the club where his career started out in Boro and comfortably had City's best chance in stoppage time in a 2-0 loss.

The sight of Pattison, who found the net three times in the opening weeks of the season before succumbing to a hamstring problem, coming on from the bench after 72 minutes was a welcome one.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Alex Pattison of Bradford City looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Bradford City and Middlesbrough at University of Bradford Stadium on September 26, 2023 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The summer signing from Harrogate Town, out since late August, got some precious minutes to put himself in contention to start Saturday's League Two home game with Walsall.

Hughes said: "He looked fine and back to where he was before. He will always be on the front foot.

"We couldn't clearly start him as he's still coming back. But it was important to give him minutes; if we could have started him, he could have made a key difference for us.

"It wasn't to be. We will make sure he's ready for the weekend. He looked strong, quick and really enthusiastic and on the front foot. It was the plan to get him involved to set him up for the weekend."

Having one eye on the Walsall game was also the reason why experienced midfielder Kevin McDonald was not involved versus Boro, with Hughes keen to manage his game time.