Mark Hughes on prospects of a major tactical switch for Bradford City in 2023-24 League Two campaign

PRE-SEASON is not only about fitness work, but also tactical tweaks and trying a few things out.

In that vein, Bradford City manager Mark Hughes has taken an extended opportunity to have a look at what he has at his disposal in a 3-5-2 system and is entitled to be pleased by what he has seen thus far.

The likes of Ciaran Kelly and Daniel Oyegoke have been given a chance to impress, while Wednesday's friendly against Middlesbrough saw Oyegoke and Alex Gilliead operate as wing-backs.

Hughes, whose side visit Rochdale today, said: “We just want to keep on improving in terms of what we’re trying to do.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“It’s a new way of approaching games. It’s not that unfamiliar to the lads because at times in games (last season) we did go to three at the back.

“But it’s about understanding the formation a little bit better. We’ve worked more on it because we feel it may well be the way we start the season.

“We’re just looking to continue in the same vein. That will improve the more we play this formation.

“We need to get to a point where the runs we make and the intensity we have in our play is automatic.

“If you start to think about the running you have to do and the recovery runs and the pressing we have to do in this formation, your brain’s telling you not to do it because it’s hard work.

“We’re actually looking like we’re doing it automatically."Friendlies elsewhere today see Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough host continental opposition.

Town welcome Dutch outfit Heerenveen, while the Tigers entertain Ligue 1 side Nantes. Boro face more French opponents in Auxerre.

Sheffield United visit Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday welcome Luton.

Rotherham United head to Lincoln City and Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers host Crewe and Port Vale respectively.