Mark Hughes pleased with Bradford City's progress and thinks Stockport County draw will look better over time

Mark Hughes argued the point Bradford City took at Stockport County might look better the longer the season goes on.

A 1-1 draw was hard to judge, with the Bantams under a lot of second-half pressure, yet having the chances to win it with Andy Cook having a penalty save, then failing to make the most of a one-on-one.

The Hatters are still looking for their first win of the fledgling campaign but will be expected to challenge for promotion again, the context Hughes viewed the result in.

"They put balls in the box, there were a few scrambles, it was a hard-fought result and maybe in the past people would argue we'd have lost that game but we're made of stronger stuff, I feel," argued Hughes, whose side took the lead through Alex Pattison's third goal in as many games.

MEASURED VIEW: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

"In the second half we didn't get the control I wanted and that allowed them to get a bit of momentum which we had to nip in the bud better.

"But Stockport will test a lot of teams at this level and we've stood up to it.

"I'm encouraged by how we're trying to play and affect opposition teams. We're creating more chances and scoring more goals."

Hughes is trying to make his side more expansive this term, and is pleased with what he has seen in the first four games.

"I thought the performance was good up to a point," he reflected. "In the first half after the initial 10 minutes where they were causing usa little bit of a problem between the lines over our back three.

"We just made a slight change which addressed that and after it I thought we were in complete control. They didn't cause us any problems whatsoever really after that initial period.

"We got the goal and we were good value for it at that point.

"We were the away team and we knew we were going to come under a bit of pressure. They started getting a bit of joy down the flanks and getting the ball in. Maybe on occasions we didn't deal with it as well as we could have done. We needed to defend it correctly and have that calmness on the ball in key areas to find the initial pass when we win it back.

"We found it difficult to do that but when they equalised we went again and could have won it.

"Overall, I think we have to be pleased with the point.

"Stockport are very well regarded at this level. They've got a good squad and they've spent a lot of money on it so their expectations are high, as our ours.

"We may well look back on this point later in the season and think it's not a bad night's work."

Left wing-back Alex Gillead went off injured at half-time.

"Gilly's got an issue with his thigh, he felt it just before half-time," said Hughes. "You've got to be careful with thigh injuries but the likelihood is he'll miss the weekend."

Jamie Walker was missing through injury, allowing Tyler Smith to make his first start for the club.

"He has to wait for all the swelling to dissipate for us to have a better idea of what's happening with his ankle but it was a nasty challenge, I've seen it back," said Hughes of Walker.

"The lad got frustrated by being bundled off the ball and losing possession and the ball ran to Jamie and the lad's taken a little bit of retribution on Jamie, who wasn't the guy who pushed him in the first place.