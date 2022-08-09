Mark Hughes praises Andy Cook's all-round game as Bradford City striker fires them into League Cup second round

Cook scored a bullet of a header from Brad Halliday's cross to bring his side back into the game after Harry Lewis's own goal from Ozan Tufan's shot.
And he quickly followed it up with another from a well-worked corner.
That came on the back of a goal from the bench against Barrow on Saturday.
But former striker Hughes was keen to draw attention to his all-around game.
"Cooky was great, not only the goals but his (all-round) play," stressed the Bradford manager. "He’s a real handful and come back strong in pre-season. He’s always scored goals throughout his career."
Both Hughes and Cook paid tribute to the character Bradford showed to claim their first win of the season after the disappointment of Barrow, where they equalised in stoppage-time, yet still went on to lose 3-2.
"We got beaten by a last-minute goal and showed character not to crumble and turn it around here," Cook said proudly. "Hopefully we get a Premier League team in the next round.”
Although Hull hit the post through Sean McLoughlin they had few complaints about the defeat, with Harry Chapman having earlier missed a good chance to make it 3-1 to Bradford.