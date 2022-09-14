Mark Hughes reveals Bradford City injury blow after battling win at Tranmere Rovers
Bradford City’s Liam Ridehalgh is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a groin strain.
The 31-year-old defender was forced to sit out Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Tranmere Rovers after playing every minute of the Bantam’s first seven league games.
Manager Mark Hughes revealed after the win, which arrived thanks to two goals from Andy Cook, that Ridehalgh missed the contest with an injury that will keep out for a short period.
“Liam unfortunately has got a slight groin strain,” Hughes confirmed.
"We don’t think it is going to be too long but it could be a couple of weeks.”
Ryan East and Scott Banks were also absent as Bradford moved sixth in the table with their third win from four league games.
Hughes explained that the duo’s absence was down to a desire to effectively manage their minutes, with neither player carrying an injury.
"The other two young lads, I am just conscious they have had a lot of football – more football than they have had in recent times,” added Hughes.
"They are into senior football as well and I am just mindful that I want to keep them at a level where their confidence is high and we don’t want to diminish that.
"Sometimes I have seen it with younger players where they burst brightly and then plateau a little bit and we don’t want that to happen to Easty and Banksy.
"They are a good young pair of players who will have an impact as the season goes along. Because of the type of game we were facing tonight, we saw it as an opportunity to give them the rest they need.”