Mark Hughes salutes Bradford City's loan brigade ahead of Northampton test

MARK HUGHES has lauded Bradford City's loan contingent for making a positive impression on and off the pitch at the club in 2022-23.

Romoney Crichlow, Harry Lewis, Scott Banks, Tyreik Wright and Dion Pereira have all been key contributors to City's sound opening to the campaign, with Mark Hughes's side able to leapfrog Northampton into the League Two automatic promotion positions if they win on Saturday.

Hughes, who confirmed that Wright is fit to return after missing the win at Sutton, said: "We put a lot of work and thought into actually understanding what kind of individuals we have been bringing into the club. The guys we have brought in, not only the loan guys, have been good characters.

"They are guys who we feel are strong and determined to embrace what we are trying to do and achieve. They are good guys around the place.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

"It was not just bringing players in for their ability, but their character and personality."

Abo Eisa may not be a new signing, but given his lengthy time out of the side due to significant hamstring problems, appearances can be deceptive.

The winger featured for just over an hour last weekend - his highest number of minutes in a senior game for City - and he is hoping to have put his injury nightmare finally behind him.

He continued: “It’s an opportunity for me to show what I can do now and you’ll see what I’m about.

“I was nagging the gaffer a bit to get out there and play. But him and the physios have dealt with it well.

“I’ve not been rushed and my body feels good, so it’s all positive.

“It’s hard to feel part of the squad but they made me feel involved here.

"The players have been so welcoming and I can’t thank them enough, even the ones who were here last season too."

Saturday's game is likely to come too soon for Jamie Walker, who made his comeback following knee surgery in a behind-closed doors game on Tuesday.

Hughes has a decision to make in central defence on Saturday with Matty Platt available after a one-match ban.