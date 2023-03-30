All Sections
Mark Hughes says Bradford City have 'missed' veteran - but they still might ease him back

As Bradford City lose one experienced player through injury another returns, and Mark Hughes believes Matt Derbyshire's influence could be huge.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th Mar 2023, 18:25 BST

Veteran midfielder Adam Clayton is set to miss the next "two to three weeks" of a season which could be over in five-and-a-half.

So it makes the return of 36-year-old centre-forward Derbyshire for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against Grimsby Town even more gratefully received.

“We have missed him,” said manager Hughes. “His understanding of what’s required in terms of the movement of a front man and that experience at different levels was something we’d have liked to have had more.”

RETURNING: Bradford City striker Matt Derbyshire
RETURNING: Bradford City striker Matt Derbyshire
RETURNING: Bradford City striker Matt Derbyshire

But it might be that the former Rotherham United man is used from the bench on Saturday.

"I usually try to just filter them back in but if you speak to Matty, he'll say he's ready," said Hughes.

"I'd have no worries putting him in from the start. He couldn't play 90 minutes because that would be a little bit too dangerous coming back from an injury."

Jamie Walker and Emmanuel Osadebe are also set to return.

