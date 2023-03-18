Mark Hughes has seen a shift in Bradford City's mentality now they have reached the business end of the League Two season.

After Saturday's visit of relegation-threatened Hartlepool United, City will be down to their final 10 matches of the regular season with an automatic promotion place hopefully still firmly in view.

They sit five points behind third-placed Carlisle United, who are at Valley Parade on Tuesday.

The Bantams have lost once in their last 11 games, and manager Hughes thinks that has a lot to do with the mindset of his players.

SHIFT: Manager Mark Hughes has sensed a different Bradford City lately

“You sense there’s a real shift in our mentality in terms of understanding of what’s required," said Hughes.

“Sometimes you’re guilty, whatever level you’re at, you’ll have a poor performance or result at the beginning of the season and think, ‘It doesn’t matter, we’ve got plenty more games.’

“It’s completely the wrong mindset to have but that can be human nature.

“But you get to this point and it’s clear what’s in front of you. You can see the finishing line and really go for it.”

The Bantams have been around the play-off positions for much of the season – usually with games in hand – but aspire to more from their fourth year at this level.

“We wanted to be in and around the promotion places at the end of the season," said Hughes. “We’ve made a huge leap from last year in terms of our effort to do that. We’ve exceeded our points total from last year already.”

Vadaine Oliver is expected back after injury but Matt Derbyshire and Thierry Nevers are not.

Derbyshire and Nevers are suffering "niggles" but Oliver should return from a knee problem.