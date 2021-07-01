Mark Ogley will be the 'perfect fit' for Harrogate Town says Simon Weaver

The former Hull City and Rotherham United player, 30, the club's fifth summer signing, arrives after a five-year spell at Southend United, where he made over 150 appearances for the Shrimpers.

On the Sheffield-born custodian, Weaver said: “Mark has a really big presence about him and with the experience he has got in the game, he’ll be able to communicate well and help others too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s very positive with his approach and really likeable, he collects crosses, kicks it a mile and is just the perfect fit for us.”

New Harrogate Town signing Mark Oxley. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Oxley's career has also seen him play for Walsall, Grimsby Town, Burton Albion and Oldham Athletic and he admits that he is delighted to return to home soil in Yorkshire.

Oxley, whose arrival follows on from the signing of another experienced Yorkshireman in Rory McArdle, commented: “I’m delighted, the move was a no brainer for me having seen how well the club did last year and the progression they have made over the last few years, it’s something I wanted to be a part of.

“I’ve played quite a few games now in League One and Two and have a bit of experience at this level. I know what is required and I want to bring that in to help the lads as much as I can.