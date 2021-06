The 33-year-old was the Bantams' joint manager in the second half of last season, but was dismissed at the end of the campaign.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.