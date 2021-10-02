Markus Schopp has overseen just one victory in 11 Championship outings since taking over at Oakwell. Picture: PA

An 89th-minute Murray Wallace header handed visiting Millwall a late but deserved 1-0 victory at Oakwell on Saturday, condemning the Reds to a third consecutive loss.

Defeat leaves the South Yorkshiremen winless in nine league outings and third-from-bottom of the table, but the under-fire Austrian says he will do everything in his power to turn things around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The message is that this is a tough situation. Losing a game like today, it's probably the hardest one," Schopp said.

"I don't think we have to discuss that we can play better, but it's a situation that we have to go through. It's never easy for us, for the fans, it's a situation where I think we can only stick together to get out of it - this is my message. A lot of the young lads need support.

"I totally understand that the situation is not the best, especially for Barnsley fans.

"We are absolutely clear that this must be better, and I will do everything that I can to get us better as soon as possible."

Boos reverberated around Oakwell at the final whistle, intensifying the pressure on Schopp, who has big shoes to fill after predecessor Valerien Ismael led the Reds to the play-offs last term.

Asked whether he is starting to feel the strain, the former Austrian international replied: "We are always under pressure.

"Even if we had more points, for me it's always the goal to play better and to improve the players.