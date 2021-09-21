Markus Schopp on fast-tracking Barnsley FC duo Will Hondermarck and Claudio Gomes

Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Saturday's Championship draw with Blackburn saw Claudio Gomes, 21, recently signed on loan from Manchester City, handed his first start, while another recent arrival in Will Hondermarck, 20, made his maiden appearance at Oakwell, coming on from the bench at half-time.

All told, for large spells of the goalless weekend draw, Barnsley had eight outfield players who were aged 23 or under.

The first-team promotion of Hondermarck has been rapid with the French-born player, raised in the Republic of Ireland, having been initially earmarked for involvement with the under-23s in the Professional Development League campaign, only for injuries to see him handed a first-team opportunity at an early juncture.

Formerly with Norwich, Hondermarck spent time on loan in Yorkshire last term at Harrogate Town.

Specifically on Hondermarck and Gomes, Schopp, whose side visit Blackpool on Saturday where they will be backed by around 3,000 supporters, commented: "There is a reason why we try and bring him (Hondermarck) into our training process. This is one thing and the other thing is he is a young lad who can help us now.

"I guess he was really excited on Wednesday (debut versus Stoke), but he did it in a really good way. But it was what we were expecting.

"The young lads have to learn that they will get their chance really quick and he was absolutely what we were expecting and he played a big part in us getting the point."