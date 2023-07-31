All Sections
Marseille 'have reached an agreement' with Sheffield United for playmaker Iliman Ndiaye

Marseille have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 10:33 BST

That is according to Sky Sports and the 23-year-old now appears set to return to the country of his birth to sign for a club he spent time on the books of in his youth.

Sky Sports understand the fee will be around the £20m mark and Ndiaye has already been pictured in France ahead of the proposed move.

Reports had previously suggested Sheffield United would be able to retain Ndiaye, who has made a swift ascent through the ranks at Bramall Lane. Initially an exciting prospect in the club’s youth set-up, Ndiaye has firmly established himself within the first-team in South Yorkshire.

He was pivotal in the club’s promotion-winning Championship campaign last season. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesHe was pivotal in the club’s promotion-winning Championship campaign last season. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
He was pivotal in the club’s promotion-winning Championship campaign last season. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

He was pivotal in the club’s promotion-winning Championship campaign last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists across his 46 outings. He has also made a breakthrough at international level and was part of Senegal’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Related topics:Sky SportsFranceBramall LaneSouth Yorkshire