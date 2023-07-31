That is according to Sky Sports and the 23-year-old now appears set to return to the country of his birth to sign for a club he spent time on the books of in his youth.
Sky Sports understand the fee will be around the £20m mark and Ndiaye has already been pictured in France ahead of the proposed move.
Reports had previously suggested Sheffield United would be able to retain Ndiaye, who has made a swift ascent through the ranks at Bramall Lane. Initially an exciting prospect in the club’s youth set-up, Ndiaye has firmly established himself within the first-team in South Yorkshire.
He was pivotal in the club’s promotion-winning Championship campaign last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists across his 46 outings. He has also made a breakthrough at international level and was part of Senegal’s 2022 World Cup squad.