IN any evaluation as to why Barnsley's top-two push floundered so badly in the spring and ultimately their promotion hopes were finished this week, the events of March 5 proved highly significant.

The Reds' season was ended at the hands of Bolton, who secured an edgy 5-4 aggregate win despite losing Tuesday's play-off second leg in Lancashire.

But it was the league fixture against Wanderers on Oakwell in early March, when the visitors came from two goals down to claim a dramatic late draw, where the narrative of Barnsley's season changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not just because the Reds dropped two points to a direct automatic promotion rival, but due to an injury suffered by January recruit Donovan Pines.

Barnsley defender Donovan Pines in action on his full Reds debut against Derby County in League One in February. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The US international was just starting to get into the swing of things and look a strong acquisition.

Unfortunately, he injured his thigh and had to undergo surgery, with Barnsley unbeaten in four games that he featured in, winning three.

In the 13 matches played in his absence, including the play-offs, they won just once three times and looked very suspect defensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether his absence was a catalyst for the club's fall, interim head coach Martin Devaney said: "He came in and did really well. It’s hard to say as he came in and only played three games.

"But in those games, he did really well, so maybe that could have been the person to get those extra points to finish higher.

"Since that 2-2 draw at our place, we found it difficult and relied on a lot of players week in, week out. It just hasn’t gone for us.

"It wasn’t through a lack of trying and it’s a great group and a good bunch of lads. We struggled, but got into the play-offs. Last season , got into the final and this season, we have shown we are a good side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone who gets into the play-offs is a good side. There’s a lot of people out of contract and we go from there and let’s see what happens."

One person under contract and seemingly staying put is striker Sam Cosgrove, whose performance in the play-offs, which saw him score three goals in two games to equal his league total in 23-24, was impressive.

Devaney added: “He showed what he was all about. We were hitting those diagonals and he was causing a lot of problems with that physicality.