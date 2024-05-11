Martin Devaney on whether the absence of Donovan Pines proved the key factor in Barnsley FC's League One demise
The Reds' season was ended at the hands of Bolton, who secured an edgy 5-4 aggregate win despite losing Tuesday's play-off second leg in Lancashire.
But it was the league fixture against Wanderers on Oakwell in early March, when the visitors came from two goals down to claim a dramatic late draw, where the narrative of Barnsley's season changed.
Not just because the Reds dropped two points to a direct automatic promotion rival, but due to an injury suffered by January recruit Donovan Pines.
The US international was just starting to get into the swing of things and look a strong acquisition.
Unfortunately, he injured his thigh and had to undergo surgery, with Barnsley unbeaten in four games that he featured in, winning three.
In the 13 matches played in his absence, including the play-offs, they won just once three times and looked very suspect defensively.
On whether his absence was a catalyst for the club's fall, interim head coach Martin Devaney said: "He came in and did really well. It’s hard to say as he came in and only played three games.
"But in those games, he did really well, so maybe that could have been the person to get those extra points to finish higher.
"Since that 2-2 draw at our place, we found it difficult and relied on a lot of players week in, week out. It just hasn’t gone for us.
"It wasn’t through a lack of trying and it’s a great group and a good bunch of lads. We struggled, but got into the play-offs. Last season , got into the final and this season, we have shown we are a good side.
"Anyone who gets into the play-offs is a good side. There’s a lot of people out of contract and we go from there and let’s see what happens."
One person under contract and seemingly staying put is striker Sam Cosgrove, whose performance in the play-offs, which saw him score three goals in two games to equal his league total in 23-24, was impressive.
Devaney added: “He showed what he was all about. We were hitting those diagonals and he was causing a lot of problems with that physicality.
"He showed he is a goal threat as well, which is good. That was a real plus for next season."