Martin Devaney to take charge of Barnsley FC's crunch final-day fixture with target Dominik Thalhammer left waiting in the wings
The Reds parted company with head coach Neill Collins in a shock move on Monday afternoon, with club stalwart Devaney placed in temporary control of first-team matters.
The club did not confirm whether he would take the helm for the match against Cobblers.
Reports have stated that the Oakwell outfit have lined up a move for Austrian head coach Dominik Thalhammer, having identified him as the man they want to replace Collins on a permanent basis.
The 53-year-old, a former coach at Bruges and Ostende, among others, is said to have arrived in England earlier this week.
It has been suggested that work permit issues are holding up his potential appointment and could even scupper the prospects of him moving to the South Yorkshire club.
Vienna-born Thalhammer has also managed several clubs in his homeland, including LASK Linz.
Devaney, 43, who took caretaker command of the first team for three matches at the end of the 2021-22 season, will speak to the media on Friday morning ahead of the fixture.
The Reds, who were automatic promotion candidates in League One at the start of the spring, have won just twice in their past 11 matches and taken just nine points to put their play-off place in serious jeopardy ahead of Saturday’s game.
Victory will confirm a top-six spot, although a draw or even a loss could see Barnsley finish there with it being dependent on the results of Lincoln City, Oxford United and Blackpool.
Lincoln host champions Portsmouth, Oxford visit Exeter City and Blackpool go to Reading.
Key midfielder Luca Connell is back in training ahead of the Cobblers test, having missed the club’s last matches against Blackpool, Pompey and Reading after picking up a training ground injury ahead of the Royals game on April 13.
The Reds will still be without the absent trio of Robbie Cundy, Jon Russell and Josh Benson, who will sit out the game.