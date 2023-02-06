Martyn Waghorn has made a point of reminding his new Huddersfield Town team-mates how good they are as the Terriers look to avoid Championship relegation.

The 33-year-old's time at Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Coventry City – he began at Premier League Sunderland and also had a spell at Rangers – have left him well-versed in the Championship, and very familiar with those alongside him at Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

A big chunk of the squad which finished third in the division last season – beaten in the play-off final after a couple of questionable VAR non-decisions – remain, yet after 28 games they are in the relegation zone, albeit with two games to make up the two-point gap to Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to the lads when I came in about how difficult it was to play Huddersfield last season," said the striker, who marked his first Terriers start with a maiden goal at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

EXPERIENCE: Huddersfield Town's Martyn Waghorn, jumping to head the ball

"We still have the core principles of being difficult to beat, it's just that fine line between that and being strong going forwards.

"It's going to take time to hit the heights but I feel like there's small steps going in the right direction."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waghorn feels self-belief is the most important factor.

"We all know we're capable of playing the game of football, we understand the roles and responsibilities of our jobs, but at the end of the day we've got to produce it," he said.

"I've been there myself where where times are difficult and it's tough to figure out where the goals and clean sheets are coming from but we've all scored goals or kept clean sheets.

"It's just finding that within ourselves again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waghorn is one of a number of experienced players to join in January, with Anthony Knockaert, Matt Lowton and Tomas Vaclik, and is conscious of passing on his experience as Town assistant coach Kenny Miller once did for him.

"That's one of the things the manager and Kenny spoke to me about," he said.

"When I was having a difficult period at Rangers and I had a few injuries in my second season Kenny really helped me. He was always there to give me a bit of advice in terms of how you block out the noise and what you can do to get yourself back into favour.

"I just think it's a fresh word in your ear, or fresh ideas. A little bit of advice can go a long way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk of blocking out the noise is significant after protests over how the club is being run on Saturday.

"It's got to be positive," said coach Mark Fotheringham of the mood he is trying to create. "I don't want any negativity about this building because it's not going to help.

"The players need to get flooded with confidence every single day.

"We pretty much lifted the roof off the stadium and that atmosphere the fans created in (Saturday's) second half, I think it's the best stadium in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need these fans, they're key to us staying in this division."

Last six games: Blackpool LLLWDL; Huddersfield Town DLDLLW

Referee: G Scott (Oxfordshire)