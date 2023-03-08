NEIL WARNOCK says Huddersfield Town can learn from Martyn Waghorn's work ethic in training and "cuteness" on the field.

Waghorn was a half-time substitute in Tuesday's Championship game against Bristol City and nearly won it for the Terriers, having a hooked shot headed off the line by Andreas Weimann in stoppage time. It meant Huddersfield had to settle for a 0-0 in a game they really needed to win.

But with concerns over Danny Ward, a player Warnock knows from his time at Rotherham United and Cardiff City, Waghorn may need to step up.

Ward was cleaned out by goalkeeper Max O'Leary in the sixth minute and needed a lengthy spell of treatment. When he went down again a few minutes later after no more than the jolt of a shoulder barge, it made you worry about a concussion injury.

LEADING MAN: Martyn Waghorn (right) has impressed Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock since he arrived at the club Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Although Warnock said the initial impact was with Ward's chest, he revealed the striker had been sick at half-time.

So it was just as well Waghorn was able to add intensity to his team's pressing in a much-improved second half.

"He did ever so well," said Warnock, who is yet to hand the experienced January signing a start. "Since I've been here he's been an absolute model professional.

"Every day he comes in and does what I tell him. Every day he trains to his maximum.

IMPRESSED: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock likes what he has seen from striker Martyn Waghorn Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Some of these young lads, he's been an example as a professional since I've been here and a pleasure to work with. To see him work like he did against Bristol City, I'm not sure I knew he could do that.

“He was a little cuter. He got away with a few things just like they got away with a few shoves in the first half and I thought he did well at bringing people in."

With goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik impressing in his first game under Warnock, it gave Huddersfield a more solid look down the middle as they kept their first clean sheet of 2023.