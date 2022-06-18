Mary Earps eager to hold on to Lionesses No 1 shirt for Women’s Euros

After nearly two years out in the cold, she has been brought back into the fold by Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman, who has said that Earps is her first-choice goalkeeper ahead of July’s home Euros.

Waiting 22 months between her eighth and ninth England caps, the 29-year-old once believed her international career was as good as over – but now she can’t wait to play a starring role for her country in a major tournament.

“It’s an amazing feeling, to be honest with you,” said Earps, who made her senior England debut aged 24 in June 2017.

England’s No 1: Despite pressure from Sheffield-born Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, Mary Earps, pictured, looks set to be England’s No 1 for the women’s Euros. (Picture: PA)

“I’m immensely proud that I’ve been given the job and I’m just looking to do my best.

“I’ve worked very, very hard to be in this position. A lot of things have happened over the last few years that nobody’s known about, and I’ve just kept my head down and kept working hard.

“And I’m really, really happy that I’m in this position. I couldn’t be prouder, couldn’t be more privileged to be part of this team and this special group of incredibly talented players.”

During the tenure of Wiegman’s predecessor, former interim coach Hege Riise favoured Earps’ younger colleagues Manchester City’s Sheffield-born stopper Ellie Roebuck, Everton’s Sandy MacIver and Birmingham City’s Hannah Hampton.

England's Leah Williamson (left), goalkeeper Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Ellen White (right) before the women's international friendly match with Belgium at Molineux ion Thursday (Picture: Nick Potts/PA)

In September 2021, newly-appointed Wiegman welcomed Earps into her squad for six World Cup qualifiers – the former VfL Wolfsburg shot-stopper played all six and kept six clean sheets. “I think she [Wiegman] has been really clear with her communication since she’s come in,” said Earps, who has started nine of the Dutch coach’s 11 games in charge.

“When I was in Germany, that was very much like a European direct style.

“And that’s something that I really like – you might not always like what’s being said, but what’s being said is how it goes and then you can deal with that information and come on to the pitch and do your job – and that’s it.

“That’s exactly how I like it to be, and for her to give me that clarity is an incredible feeling.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps applauds the fans after keeping a clean sheet against Belgium on Thursday night (Picture: PA)

“But for me, the hard work doesn’t stop and I continue to work hard every single day to help the team in whatever way I can and do my job.”

At St George’s Park this month, an expanded Lionesses squad stepped up their preparations for Euro 2022, with Earps, MacIver, Roebuck, and Hampton battling to lay their claim on the gloves ahead of a trio of warm-up friendlies.

“It’s super competitive,” said Earps, who successfully kept Belgium out as the Lionesses claimed a 3-0 win at Molineux on Thursday night.

“I think the group of goalkeepers is an incredibly talented bunch.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, who was born in Sheffield, is also in the Lionesses squad for the summer's Euros (Picture: PA)

“And I think it’s brilliant that I feel we’ve got quite a good relationship with each other – we come, we have a laugh.

“We challenge each other as well and give each other some stick, so I think it’s a really good group.”

On Wednesday, Wiegman announced her 23-player squad for the European Championship, confirming Earps’ involvement as five players, including MacIver, were dropped from contention.

“I just can’t wait,” said Earps, who is likely to start for England as they take on European champions the Netherlands at Elland Road on Friday.

“As you get older, you just have more gratitude for life and opportunity and everything that you’re given and, with the trials and tribulations that I’ve been through, I think I just feel so grateful to be here and so proud.”

At Euro 2022, the Lionesses will fight Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland to top Group A and proceed to the knockout stage, with all three fixtures selling out long in advance of the tournament’s kick-off on Wednesday July 6.

The competition’s opener will take place in front of a crowd of over 70,000 at Old Trafford – a place Manchester United goal-keeper Earps knows well – where England will take on Austria, rated 21st in the FIFA World Rankings.

“It gives me goosebumps,” sai Earps. “I’ve played at Old Trafford a couple of times – one without fans, one with fans.

“And then this is a sold-out crowd. I know what it’s like with just United fans, to then think, on top of that England fans like uniting across the country – and probably travelling in from different parts of the world as well – it’s hard to even put into words.

“We’re really focused as a group on using that to try and make everybody proud who’s coming to watch us.