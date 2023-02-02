News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mason Greenwood: Charges dropped against Manchester United star

Charges including attempted rape and assault against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

By YP Sport
8 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 2:31pm

Greater Manchester Police said criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man had been discontinued as of February 2.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s head of public protection, said: “Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

Most Popular
Mason Greenwood playing for Manchester United (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

England and Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on November 21, 2022 after a preliminary hearing. (Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
Mason GreenwoodManchester United