Mason Greenwood eyeing Europa League lift off with Manchester United

Mason Greenwood: Has scored 29 goals before turning 20 for Manchester United. (Picture: PA)

Long tipped to be a future Old Trafford star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the academy talent from Bradford his debut aged just 17 in the jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at Paris St Germain in March 2019.

Greenwood has gone on to score 29 goals in 104 appearances for United, who he watched lift the Europa League in 2017 from the sofa with his dad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-footed 19-year-old forward has gone from schoolboy to star since then and knows just how important beating Villarreal in Gdansk tomorrow night will be to Solskjaer’s improving side.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (Picture: PA)

“Obviously you can’t underestimate the opponents that we’ve got in Villarreal,” said Greenwood.

“They’re a good side and they’ve done well to get here, beating Arsenal as well in the last round.

“It’ll be a good game but we’ve been working on it, 100 per cent focus onto the final.

“To bring home a final (win) is something the club needs, to bring home some silverware. We’ve not had any for a few years.

“To be a part of the team that actually does win a piece of silverware will be a good feeling.

“When you come and you’re in the academy, there’s pictures and photos on the walls of them back in the day winning the Champions League, the Premier Leagues, the FA Cups and that’s what it’s all about, really, for a football club.

“If you want to be the best football club in the world or in the country you’ve got to bring home the silverware and that’s something United have done over many years.

“We’ve maybe dropped off a little bit throughout the recent years but hopefully, after this one, if we win against Villarreal, that can be like a little stepping stone to get us started on where we want to be.”

Greenwood, who does not turn 20 until October, speaks with authority that belies his tender years and has reached some impressive individual landmarks since making his breakthrough.

The latest came this month when usurping Wayne Rooney as the top-scoring Premier League teenager in the club’s history.