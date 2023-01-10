Matt Lowton says he has been "a different man" since Huddersfield Town gave him the chance to be an active footballer again.

The former Sheffield United and Aston Villa defender has joined the Terriers on loan until the end of the season, bringing to an end one of the most difficult phases of his career.

Lowton was keen to stress his temporary departure from Burnley – the club he joined in the summer of 2015 – was amicable, but admitted it took him a while to come to terms with manager Vincent Kompany telling him he was third-choice right-back at Turf Moor.

Lowton's Huddersfield debut at Preston North End on Saturday was only his third match of the season, having played twice for Burnley in the League Cup. He managed 70 minutes of the FA Cup defeat.

FRESH MOTIVATION: On-loan Huddersfield Town defender Matt Lowton

The 33-year-old has admitted at first it was hard to motivate himself to train at the right intensity, knowing he would almost certainly not be playing at the weekend.

"It's the first time it's happened in my career and I did find it hard to adjust on the first couple of weekends when I wasn't involved," he said.

"I had to be professional about it. It happens and you have to get your head around it as quickly as you can and train as if someone's going to get injured or suspended because there's no point in falling behind fitness- or mentality-wise and you're called upon and can't show how good you are. It's down to your professionalism.

"But I needed to be training gearing up to the weekend, which is what every player wants. I've thoroughly enjoyed my first couple of weeks (at Canalside) and if you ask my family I've probably been a different man."

Burnley allowed Lowton to train with their fellow Championship club for around three weeks to get up to speed ahead of his move, and he insists there are no hard feelings towards them.

"Burnley will always have a place in my heart because it has been such a big part of my career and they helped me out when things weren't going quite so well at Villa," he said.

"It is football and that is the way it goes. I have been either first- or second-choice throughout my career so it was a setback.

"He (Burnley manager Vincent Kompany) was quite honest with me at the start, he pulled me in and said my game time is going to be limited. That is fair play and football, it is up to the manager.

"He was great with me around he place and I was training with the lads. I wasn't ostracised, I wish them all the best and I can see what a good job he is doing and it is up to me now with this new challenge to take it on.

"I want to come in and help the lads out and I am looking forward to showing what I can do.

"I want to get my enjoyment back for the game."

Meanwhile the Terriers have recalled left-back Jaheim Headley from his season-long loan at Harrogate Town.

The 21-year-old was one of four Terriers players on loan at the League Two club, along with Josh Austerfield, Matty Daly and Danny Grant.